American Idol season 20 premiere date revealed at ABC!

For those wondering what lies ahead in terms of American Idol season 20, let’s now rejoice in terms of a premiere date!

Today, the network confirmed that on Sunday, February 27 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, the singing competition will be coming back. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will once again serve as the judges, while Ryan Seacrest will be back once more as the host.

What makes American Idol special at this point is that it does continue to be an uplifting, contestant-focused alternative to some other singing shows out there. The biggest problem with The Voice has long been that it’s about the coaches more so than the contestants; if you love Ariana Grande or Blake Shelton, for example, you have plenty of reasons to watch. Unfortunately, very few of the contestants tend to be stars. It’s been a while since American Idol has produced a big name either, but historically it feels like there’s more of a chance.

As for what American Idol season 20 needs to do in order to make itself more successful, we’d personally advocate for more live shows and chances to get to know the singers. We don’t care as much about Hollywood Week or the middle rounds of the show anymore. Also, we hope that there are no more ridiculous twists thrown into the middle of the competition. The comeback vote last year gave everyone a chance to hear more of Arthur Gunn, but it also set him up to fail in that a lot of people out there inexplicably blamed him for something set up by production. There were times where it felt like it did way more harm than good.

