Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 spoilers: New ‘I Want to Be Him’ details!

Now that we’re a couple of days away from Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 actually airing on Paramount Network, we have some more scoop!

If you did not know already, the title for this episode is “I Want to Be Him” and on the surface, we tend to think this is a reference to Garrett Randall. What drives him? We think a lot of it is jealousy. He probably wants to be John Dutton and if it’s not him, maybe it’s Jamie. Both of them have spent a big chunk of their lives on the outside looking in and now, they have an opportunity to seemingly change that with their new ranch.

Of course, there’s also a huge problem in Garrett seemingly trying to kill Jamie’s whole adoptive family. What was the motive? How did this guy have so many resources? Hopefully, Jamie will see through some of Garrett’s manipulative tactics and get some of the answers he seeks in the end.

To get a few more bits and pieces of insight, check out the full Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

Beth confronts her father’s houseguest. Kayce and his family search for a new home. Jamie seeks answers from Garrett. Lloyd loses his cool.

John’s houseguest is going to prove to be none other than Summer, who surprisingly chose to head out to the ranch at the end of this past episode. For Lloyd, we just wonder if he’s setting himself up for a visit to the train station. He’s been going through a LOT this season, whether it be the brawl, getting punished by Rip, and now feeling a certain measure of heartbreak. How is he going to cope with all of this? Unfortunately, we don’t think the ranch excels all that much at all when it comes to coping mechanisms.

