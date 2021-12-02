A Million Little Things season 4 fall finale: A step for Gary, Maggie?

Entering the A Million Little Things season 4 fall finale, we expected there would be a lot of drama — and possibly a cliffhanger.

What was not necessarily clear, however, was simply what the cliffhanger would be. We knew that there was tension between Rome and Regina entering the episode, just as we were also aware that anything could happen with Maggie, based on the story she’s been dealing with for the time being.

Near the end of the episode, Maggie decided to head off to Albany to try and make sure she could get this stalker problem out of the way. (This stalker was hardly what it seemed in the first place, as it so happened to be a grieving mother who was desperately in need of closure.) Gary decided to drive her, and that could mark a new stepping stone in their relationship. Where will this go in the next part of the season? That’s the big thing we are left with.

For Gary, this could be a way to either get some more closure on their past relationship, or maybe see if there is something more there when the dust settles. We don’t think that either one of these doors are necessarily closed for the time being, but obviously there are complications given that Maggie is already in another relationship.

As for Rome and Regina, we hit a devastating point in the story as his depressing returned and for now, he’s left with trying to cope with it. Doing that, of course, is going to be so much easier said than done. We know that he has a support system, but as anyone who has had depression knows, recovery is not always that easy.

