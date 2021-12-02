The Masked Singer: Was Faith Evans revealed as the Skunk?

Entering tonight’s The Masked Singer episode, we knew there was a showdown between the Skunk and the Bull! Both have been exceptional all season, but only one had a chance to move into the grand finale.

We’re at the point in the season now where more or less, we know who’s under every mask. Take, for example, the Bull: It’s clearly Todrick Hall. Meanwhile, the Skunk is likely Faith Evans. The clues tend to give a lot away on this show, and tonight really came down to who would get the votes. (The voting system here continues to be incomprehensible.)

So what was decided at the end of the episode? The person unmasked was the Skunk. Did this mean it was Faith Evans? In the end, yea — people knew pretty early on that it was her. She’s too recognizable (and great) a performer. We give her a LOT of credit for putting out all of these performances — and having a lot of fun with this character. We can’t imagine that everyone out there would have loved to be the skunk. Moving Todrick to the finale may be a way to keep some people in the dark, though if you’re a fan of YouTubers, you probably figured this out a good while ago.

Next week, you’re going to see the showdown between the remaining members of Group B. After that, you’ll see the Bull and the Group B winner face off. Are you ready?

As an added bonus, be sure to take a look at the video below to see Faith under the Mask! Even if you knew it was her for most of the season, it’s fun seeing everything come full-circle.

What do you think about the big reveal at the end of The Masked Singer?

Did the right person move forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

