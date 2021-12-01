La Brea season 2: When will it start filming in Australia?

After last night’s epic finale, it goes without saying that people are going to want La Brea season 2 as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, it looks as though we’ll all be waiting for a long time. While NBC has yet to formally announce a premiere date, we don’t see the show coming back until next fall. That’s validated further by some of the reports that are coming out today.

According to a new report from TVLine, production on the next batch of episodes should begin around the spring — there’s no 100% confirmed episode count yet, but signs point to it either being ten episodes again or something close to it. With the ambitious way this show films, it’s hard to imagine them doing some huge 22-episode season; also, we think it’s probably better it doesn’t do that for the sake of the story. Ten episodes means less filler, and also more time for viewers to miss the show when it’s gone.

In case you were wondering about filming locations, we also have more clarity that season 2 will, in fact, be produced in Australia — the same as what we saw for season 1. Speaking to the aforementioned publication, show creator David Appelbaum notes that it “is a fantastic place to shoot … There’s a natural wonder to the landscape there that is perfect for 10,000 B.C. — things you can’t really get in a lot of other places. [It also has] really experienced [local] crews, too, that have stepped up at every juncture.”

Australia has become more of a destination for film crews over the past couple of decades, with the final season of The Leftovers being a great example of how a show can utilize the location to bring you visuals that you rarely see on TV. We’re of course excited for how season 2 captures the look of the past, but also how the mystery continues to evolve.

