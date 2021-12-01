Outlander season 6 photo: New Richard Rankin – Roger tease!

If you love Outlander, then you probably have March 6 marked on your calendar — that’s when season 6 premieres!

As we inch ever closer to that day, we’re sure that more and more updates are going to trickle in. Think along the lines of new previews, photos, and behind-the-scenes tidbits that ratchet up the excitement to another level. Today, we do have at least have a new picture to hype up, and it puts Richard Rankin’s character of Roger front and center.

So what lies ahead for this character? We suppose we should start with the simple fact that moving forward, he is interesting a very different era for himself: No longer is there this pull to go back to his present. He’s felt that pull, and he’s absolutely experienced his fair share of trauma in his past; yet, he is prepared now to stick things out at Fraser’s Ridge and find a proper place within this world.

As for where his story will go, let’s make it clear that it starts with his own knowledge of history. He is the most aware of every future event of anyone in the 18th century. He can use this to the Fraser family’s advantage as they try to weave their way through the Revolutionary War. We know that he’s not the most combat-ready character in the story but in a way, that doesn’t matter. All he needs is for him to be able to hold his own, and we appreciate that he is a little bit of an underdog. When the dust settles, this helps him to stand out amidst everyone else you see on this show. Even though season 6 is only eight episodes, we’re sure that the writers have figured out a way for him to navigate through a LOT of story. The same here goes for Jamie, Claire, Bree, and Young Ian.

