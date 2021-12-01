Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? Beebo Saves Christmas!

Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? Well, let’s just say that the answer to this is a tad complicated.

Technically, we should start off by saying that the superhero show is off for the holiday season, and is currently poised to return on Wednesday, January 12 with the first of its remaining episodes. However, there is very-much still something show-adjacent on the air tonight with the Beebo Saves Christmas animated special. The fact that the network greenlit this shows us that there is still a lot of love for the show behind the scenes; also, who knew that a Furby-like stuffed toy would have the shelf life in the Arrowverse that he has?

Maybe this special will be a part of your annual holiday traditions; if nothing else, it could be a fun watch tonight. Check out both the synopsis below for some other details:

THE HERO WE NEED – Everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy-turned furry god will once again be a hero as he tries to save Christmas in BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS. When Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson), Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Also starring Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, and Victor Garber as the narrator. BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS is directed by Jojo Ramos-Patrick, produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, Keto Shimizu and Kevin Shinick. Original airdate 12/1/2021.

The video below, meanwhile, features a number of the executive producers talking all about how this project came together — and how it fits within the canon of the superhero universe. We’re not expecting any huge revelations to come from this — just a good time! Who knows? Maybe it leads to other Beebo specials down the road.

