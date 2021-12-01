Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Get set for season 9 fall finale

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are you going to have a chance to get some closure on the epic arc involving Voight and Roy?

Well, we know that some closure will be coming; unfortunately, it’s just not going to be tonight. This is the final week of a long-planned hiatus, and it has everything to do with NBC airing some special programming tonight. They don’t want to air one of the One Chicago shows without the other, so all three are on hold until we get around to December 8. This is when they will each get a chance to have their fall finales.

When it comes to Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, we know that the holiday season will be a key component in their stories. In this case, though, we really can’t say anything with the same confidence. A lot of that has to do with Chicago PD being a much darker show and with everything that’s going on with the Roy investigation, it’s hard to see a ten-minute montage involving Christmas lights and carols. (There could still be something holiday-related in here; we just can’t guarantee it.)

For a few more details on what the story could hold next, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 9 synopsis below:

12/08/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : With the FBI closing in on the Roy Walton investigation, Voight and Halstead strategize on a way out. After a city bus driver is shot by a passenger, the team investigates a possible abduction. TV-14

For those of you out there who are extremely worried that Jay is going to sell out Voight for the sake of himself and Upton, this description should give you some solace. Is there a way where both of them are in the clear? We tend to think that Voight would surrender himself before letting someone else take the fall, but that’s more of a last resort than something that would be broached right away.

