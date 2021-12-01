NCIS season 19 spoilers: Meredith Eaton returning!

Consider this an early Christmas present to a lot of longtime NCIS fans: Meredith Eaton could be coming back on board!

In a new post on Instagram, cast member Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Torres) divulged a “big secret” by sharing a video of himself alongside the MacGyver alum on set. Given that Eaton was wearing an NCIS visitor’s badge, it’s pretty darn clear that she is back to play a role. Commence your rejoicing accordingly!

It’s been a long time since Eaton has appeared within the franchise. Her character, Carol Wilson of the CDC, actually last appeared on NCIS: New Orleans back in 2014; before that, she turned up in multiple NCIS episodes over a few years. Her character had a longstanding friendship with Abby, which of course makes us wonder if we’ll get some sort of mention of her coming up.

Is it possible that Eaton is coming back in a different role? It’s possible, and theoretically Matty Webber actually exists within the greater NCIS universe. Remember that there was a crossover with MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0, and Hawaii Five-0 previously crossed over with NCIS: LA. Anything is technically possible, but we’d put more of our metaphorical money on Carol since she already has a history on the NCIS itself. Also, if she’s still with the CDC, there are countless reasons why she’d be turning up in a 2021 TV episode. (We have hilarious ideas in our head of Meredith actually playing both characters in a single episode — put that on our dream-board.)

What do you want to see from Meredith Eaton on NCIS season 19?

