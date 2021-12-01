The Goldbergs season 9 episode 9 return date hopes on ABC

Following the new episode airing tonight, don’t you want to know when The Goldbergs season 9 episode 9 will air? Consider this article your source for return date news and more in terms of what the future holds.

The first order of business is making the following bit clear: There is no new episode next week, or the week after. While ABC has not necessarily confirmed anything beyond that, we’re of course skeptical of an episode airing right before Christmas or immediately after the holiday.

The most likely situation is simply this: The comedy returns on Wednesday, January 5 in its 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. The network has already confirmed that date is the midseason return for the show, where it will be joined by other comedies and the return of The Chase. Unfortunately, we’re still too far away to get too many other details on where things will go from here.

So before we wrap this article up, why not take a moment to discuss the series’ long-term future? We can’t just ignore the fact that we are so far into its run at this point, given that most comedies rarely even make it to a season 8, let alone a season 9. Is there going to be a chance at one more kick at the can? We’re reasonably optimistic at the moment, largely because the ratings are at least solid compared to other comedies out there. Also, we can’t envision a situation where ABC opts to end both this show and Black-ish, another one of its top shows, in the same year. If season 10 turns out to be the end, we imagine there will be some sort of final-season announcement made in advance.

