Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing the season 4 fall finale after the hiatus?

Here is where we can present the oh-so-happy news: You’re about to see the drama back on the air! Season 4 episode 8, titled “The Things We Keep Inside,” is airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern tonight on the network. As for what we can expect to see, let’s just say that some relationships are moving forward, whereas others are hitting some more roadblocks.

Let’s begin here with Maggie, who has gotten to the point with her hockey-player boyfriend that she’s ready to admit to being in love with him. Of course, immediately after saying that she quickly retreats and awkwardly covers it up. This happens sometimes! The L-word can be the sort of thing that causes people to freak out and she’s happy in this relationship. She doesn’t want to lose it, or at least that’s how it seems.

On the flip side, things are becoming even more tense for Rome and Regina. The two are finally reuniting, but is Rome’s relationship with Cassandra (who may or may not have a crush on him) causing some problems already? Regina questions it.

There are a few other developments worth noting here, so of course we suggest you watch the promo below and view the official synopsis:

“the things we keep inside” – Rome and Regina finally reunite after months apart only to find that things feel off. Maggie does some research as her stalker situation intensifies, while Sophie plays Eddie a song she wrote. Gary helps an old friend on this episode of “A Million Little Things” airing WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What do you most want to see on A Million Little Things season 4 episode 8?

Are you ready for the fall finale to arrive? Be sure to share in the comments, and also stay at the site for further updates on the show and the future. (Photo: ABC.)

