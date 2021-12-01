Power Book II: Ghost season 2: Could a big Cane twist be coming?

If there’s one thing we know about Power Book II: Ghost, or really the entire franchise at large, it’s that twists are commonplace. They also often come from unexpected places.

With that in mind, let’s dive a little bit into Cane Tejada and his status within the family at large.

Check out our latest Power Book II: Ghost video! Below, we get into the events of season 2 episode 2. Once you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates that you don’t want to miss coming up.

What do we know about him, other than that he’s the biggest wildcard in the family? Well, consider this: What if Lorenzo isn’t actually his father? In an Instagram Live on Tuesday night, executive producer/showrunner Courtney Kemp confirmed that Monet was Cane’s mother, but didn’t say as much when it comes Lorenzo being the dad. This opens the door for an interesting possibility with Mecca.

What do we know about this guy? He’s, of course, who Cane went to in hopes of establishing a long-term business relationship. It also turns out that Mecca was perhaps Monet’s first great love. They knew each other once upon a time, only for their lives to go in totally different directions. We know that Lorenzo doesn’t always act altogether kindly towards Cane, and we also know that this would make things so much more interesting for the story. How hurt would Cane be if he realized that Monet knew the truth all this time and didn’t tell him?

There may not be anything to this theory at all, it’s something worth watching on the show moving forward. The only concern is that it could mirror a little too closely a storyline from Power Book III: Raising Kanan, where it turned out that Raq was lying to her son about his biological father.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost right now

What sort of big twists do you want to see moving further into Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around and know there are more updates coming. You won’t want to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







