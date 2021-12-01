Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 photo: What is Dexter about to do?

This weekend’s Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 could prove to be the most dangerous for the title character yet. Not only is there a chance that Kurt’s lie about Matt could fall apart entirely, but there’s also the issue of Dexter plotting another kill.

Do you not believe that’s about to happen? Then just take a look at the photo above!

Watch our Dexter: New Blood discussion! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on this past episode and what transpired. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you missing them.

If you’ve watched this franchise a lot over the years, then you’re more than aware of what’s going on here. Dexter is about to drug someone and put them on his table. The question here is simply who they are. Is it Kurt? Given that Clancy Brown’s character is the Big Bad, we don’t think he’s there yet. Dexter may think that something is off about him, but he doesn’t have proof at the moment. A more interesting candidate to us is Ethan, who seems to still be alive after what Harrison did to him. He will probably recognize that something has to be done to keep Ethan from talking; he’s already insisting that Harrison attacked him without provocation, and eventually, there’s a chance that someone could believe him.

What we know about Dexter is that he’ll be intent on trying to protect his son — and we think that’s true more than ever now he knows about Dark Passenger. It’s not identical to the one Dexter has but at this point, that doesn’t matter. He can relate to Harrison in a way that he relates to few other people.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







