Yellowstone season 4 episode 6: How long will it run?

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 on Paramount Network this weekend, one thing feels fairly clear: It’s going to run longer than an hour. Why does this happen? The simple reason is that there’s no reason for it not to happen. It’s one of the most-popular shows across all of TV and because of that, producers feel zero pressure to cut down the story to fit within a certain hour. The network itself obviously doesn’t care, since they’ll run repeats and marathons all the time without worry of how they fit into a specific timeslot.

For this coming episode, it looks like you’ll be getting a minute or two more content than we just did for episode 5. Sunday’s episode is currently slated to run for an hour and seven minutes, so be sure to plan your viewing schedule accordingly. We know that without prior knowledge, this can get a little confusing; we’ve heard of people almost turning off an episode a few minutes early, thinking that they’ve already reached the end! This is where we remind you to keep watching until you 100% reach the final credits. Otherwise, you risk missing the most exciting part of the episode.

As for what we’re expecting from here, we’re without a doubt most curious to see what’s going to happen next with Jamie Dutton. He’s a guy who is obviously being manipulated by his biological father Garrett Randal with some visions of what his life “could” be. He knows that Jamie cares about family which is why, all of a sudden, the mother of his child is now back in the mix. He’s doing what he can to turn him against Beth, Kayce, and John, but there are still questions around his motives.

We’re at the halfway point in season 4 right now; because of this, we know that there’s going to be a LOT of crazy stuff still coming.

