The Bachelor spoilers: First trailer Clayton Echard’s season!

Last night ABC unveiled their first look at Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor — oh, and confirmed that he’s the new lead at the same time. This isn’t any shock, as the news has been out there for a good while now.

Do we still have a lot of questions? Sure. Take, for starters, what was it about Clayton that made him such a compelling choice for producers — other than he fits an archetype that they absolutely love. Ever since Sean Lowe was the Bachelor, producers have been more or less looking for the next version of him. Think someone from the midwest with a football background and some nice-guy charm at the center of their personality. They seem to think that Clayton will be that guy.

Will he? It’s way too early to tell, but the trailer for the season below feels more like typical Bachelor than anything we’ve seen in a while. There’s more travel than we’ve seen in a while, plenty of drama, and at one point Clayton is going to contemplate quitting. What would this show be if we didn’t have a moment like this included at some point? It’s really woven into the DNA at this point. The same goes for some of the contestants fighting amongst themselves to the point where a lot of them look bad all at once.

There’s another thing worth noting here in the key art above. What in the world is going on here? Nobody is going to question that dogs are adorable, but since when was Clayton an underdog? Also, why in the world are producers taking away Rodney’s whole thing from this season? He was the one who got the “underdog” label time and time again, mostly because he used the word to describe himself.

