The Bachelorette episode 8 spoilers: Michelle Young’s Men Tell All!

As you prepare for The Bachelorette episode 8 on ABC, what can you expect to see? Well, for starters, Michelle Young’s guys could be speaking out!

The Men Tell All is an annual tradition for this show; it is stuffed full of drama every single year, mostly because you have people with an ax to grind. Some of them are heartbroken, whereas some other ones are interested in getting TV time or getting to be on Bachelor in Paradise down the road. We also had a number of divisive personalities throughout this season, and that includes recent boots like Chris S. and Martin. We’ll have to wait and see what sort of specific events happen during the special, but we feel already like things are going to off the rails a couple of times.

The promo at the end of this episode gave us a BRIEF tease for the Men Tell All, one that claimed that it will be different from any other that we’ve seen. We have a hard time necessarily seeing that, though, mostly because the bulk of these specials are the same thing year after year. (Also, there’s no confirmation that the super-controversial guys like Chris S. or Rodney will even be there.)

So what’s going to be happening beyond this? Think overnight dates, which are a pivotal point in the show and a time in which the decision will get even harder for Michelle. There are a lot of worthy guys this season and because of that, the decision gets so much harder than it would otherwise be.

Oh, and the promo tonight confirmed that Clayton IS the new Bachelor.

