Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist spoilers: Max, Zoey, and Christmas!

The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Christmas special is coming! You’re going to see Jane Levy and the rest of the cast tomorrow on the Roku Channel.

At the center of the special will, of course, be multiple goals. There is a real effort being made here to tie together the events of the first two seasons — this has to double as a series finale in case the show doesn’t come back! Yet, you also want to give something that viewers can make a part of their holiday tradition; there are reportedly twelve different songs in this special, and that is going to give us all a chance to smile and get in the holiday spirit.

For the sake of this article, what better thing to discuss than Zoey and Max? This relationship hit a very fascinating point at the end of season 2, as Max heard one of her heart-songs for the first time! Suddenly, both of them have powers and that’s going to be a lot to contend with. There could be advantages sure, but also a LOT of problems. For more, just take a look at what showrunner Austin Winsberg had to say in an interview with TV Insider:

Max now having the powers is something both Zoey and Max are going to have to wrestle with. New relationships are always challenging, but imagine how much more challenging they would be if both people could constantly hear what’s going on in the other one’s head…

Ultimately, it’s easy to imagine that there are SO many stories that are worth telling in this world. Who wouldn’t want to see more of Zoey and Max’s romance play out? Because of how season 2 ended and also because of the holiday theme, it’s hard to imagine anything other than a happy ending here.

