The Voice results: Did Holly Forbes, Jershika Maple get Instant Save?

As we prepared for tonight’s The Voice top 10 results show, we had no real idea what America would decide. Would Jim and Sasha Allen get another reprieve, or would a different singer be in danger for the first time?

We’re getting closer to the end of the season and because of that, the results are going to get harder to predict. The artists we felt the most comfortable with entering tonight were Wendy Moten (for her performance and also what happened to her elbow) and also Girl Named Tom, who closed the show with a familiar hit in Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida.” Typically, the artists on Team Blake are in the most comfortable spot, so we’ll see if that holds entering tonight.

The first results – Paris Winningham was the first artist declared to be a semifinalist — and it’s fair to say the audience very much approved of this. Next up, we had some good news for Jim and Sasha Allen! They don’t have to sweat things out this time around.

Second results – Girl Named Tom got a chance to move forward, not that this is a surprise to anyone. Wendy was declared safe soon after. The same goes for Joshua Vacanti.

Who needed the Save? – In the end, we’re looking here at Holly Forbes, Jershika Maple, and Jeremy Rosado. Are we shocked by this? Hardly. They are all talented but at some point, people have to go — and we wouldn’t say any of them was a favorite to win entering tonight.

When the results officially came in, we learned that Jershika would be moving forward! She now has a chance to be a part of the top 8, which is when the brutal elimination is going to happen entering the finale.

