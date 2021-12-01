Power Book IV: Force: 50 Cent gives update on theme song collaboration

There’s a lot of stuff that is iconic about the Power universe, but you gotta include the music high up on the list. Given that the entire franchise is executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, don’t you think he’s gonna do everything in his power to ensure things are top-tier? You better believe it.

One of the ways that he does that is, of course, with the theme songs. Power Book II: Ghost is using the same “Big Rich Town” opener that you got with Book I; meanwhile, “Part of the Game” leads off Power Book III: Raising Kanan. This week, we’ve got some news on the Power Book IV: Force theme, at least in terms of some of the collaborators.

Watch our latest Power Book II: Ghost discussion! Take a look below for some additional thoughts on this past episode of the series! Once you’re done checking that out, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them.

In a post on Instagram (see below), 50 confirmed that he’s wrapped up the theme song alongside Chicago’s own Lil Durk and Jeremih. The idea here, clearly, is to find a sound that replicates the Windy City and the spirit of the show. While it originally looked like Force was going to be set out in the West Coast based on the original Power finale, that turned out to not be the case. Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is going to be setting up a new life for himself in Chicago, one that will still be chock full of danger and surprises. There is an overall sense of mystery around this show, mostly because Tommy’s starting off a whole new life for himself. Entering Raising Kanan, we already knew how the title character’s life ended. Meanwhile, Ghost contains a lot of the same people as the original show — and is set in the same world.

Be prepared to check out the premiere of Power Book IV: Force come February, when it premieres on Starz.

Related – Check out the latest news on Power Book II: Ghost

What do you most want to hear in the Power Book IV: Force theme song?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







