Chucky season 2: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s big season 1 finale, can you expect a Chucky season 2 renewal — and if so, when can you expect new episodes to premiere?

The first order of business we have here is sharing the good news: There IS more of the USA Network / Syfy series coming down the road! This was confirmed yesterday, with show creator, showrunner, and executive producer Don Mancini saying the following per Variety:

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with ‘Chucky.’ Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing ‘Chucky’ to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

So how is Chucky working in a way that many basic-cable shows aren’t in 2021? It’s obviously helped first and foremost by having a familiar face at the center of it all. This is an iconic character with a big following thanks to the Child’s Play movies, but that’s not the only thing the show has going for it. There is the overall presentation of the series itself, but also a model that has multiple revenue streams. In addition to being broadcast on two separate cable networks, Chucky season 1 will also arrive on Peacock tomorrow, giving it a greater opportunity to acquire some viewers.

Of course, Peacock does have its fair share of challenges — its website is a little cumbersome with all of its various “channels” — but we do think it benefits greatly from having programs like this around as soon as possible. This arrangement could help the show be around for at least a couple more years.

When will season 2 premiere?

While nothing is confirmed as of yet, the timing of this renewal does leave the door open for the show to return next fall. If not then, we anticipate an early 2023 premiere. It makes sense to bring it back as soon as possible, provided the quality is there. You want to retain the viewers you already have!

What do you want to see when it comes to Chucky season 2?

Are you glad that it’s coming back? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and come back around for other updates. (Photo: Syfy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







