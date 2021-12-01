Is Queens new tonight? Season 1 episode 7 spoilers + who got shot?

Is Queens new tonight on ABC? After a run of new episodes to kick off the season, are we now amidst a break in the action?

We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. We are in the midst of a brief, one-week break that is going to give us a chance to catch our breath — and also think about that huge cliffhanger! Who got shot in the closing minutes, who is responsible, and where are things going to go from here? Right when everyone starts to be moving in a good direction, of course something terrible happens.

Below, you can get the promo and full synopsis for season 1 episode 7 — but also episode 8 after the fact! Both of these are going to work together in tandem to tell this story, plus also what could be coming up down the road.

Season 1 episode 7, “Who Shot Ya” – Jill comes clean with the ladies after being invited to collaborate on a track with Wyclef Jean. In addition, Valeria suffers a heart-wrenching betrayal and Eric makes a promise to Jadakiss that he may not be able to keep on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, DEC. 07 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 1 episode 8, “God’s Plan” – When tragedy strikes the group, the ladies take a moment to reflect on the beginning stages of their friendship in the early ‘90s when a young Brianna, Naomi and Jill first met. Inseparable and determined to make their musical dreams a reality, the girls recognize their common goal of solidifying the decades-long bond that carries through to present-day on an all-new episode of “Queens,” TUESDAY, DEC. 14 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What do you most want to see on Queens moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming around for other updates that you don't want to miss.

