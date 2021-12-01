The Hot Zone season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at National Geographic?

After tonight’s season 2 finale, can you anticipate The Hot Zone season 3 happening at National Geographic? Or, is a cancellation likely around the corner? Within this piece, we’ll break down what we know as we try to look more towards the future.

So where do we start things off here? We suppose that the right thing to do is say this: For the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed about the future. Yet, there are also reasons for cautious optimism. Start with the fact that this is an anthology, and each season can therefore take on a different biological threat. Season 1, for example, looked at Ebola; meanwhile, the focus of season 2 was anthrax. This leaves the door open for something totally new in the third season, even if we have to wait a while to figure out what that is.

The challenge with The Hot Zone as a series right now is pretty simple: There’s no clear sense if viewers are going to be interested long-term in more stories about outbreaks. We’ve seen a serious amount of viewer fatigue already with the subject matter because of the global pandemic we’re all still in; it’s remarkable in the first place that Nat Geo took a chance on a season 2. We imagine that if more does come down the road, it will be about a very different sort of health crisis than the one that is currently happening.

Also, if there IS a season 3 on the way, we tend to think that it’s going to be a little while until we see it. Because there needs to be a new subject and with that, presumably, new actors, there will likely be a wait of at least a year to see what’s coming up next. The anthology nature of the show, though, does at least mean that nobody needs to rush in order to hurry this along; Nat Geo can bring it back whenever they are ready to do so.

In the end, time will tell and we’ll have to break news as it comes out!

