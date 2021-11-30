Riverdale season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Sabrina Spellman’s big showcase!

Let’s face it: Riverdale season 6 episode 4 is an installment people have been looking forward to seeing for quite some time — and for good reason! Even before the show premiered its “Rivervale” five-part event, we learned that Kiernan Shipka was going to be appearing as Sabrina. Now, that moment is just about here.

Before we go too far into anything, it’s important to remember that this event is actually set in an alternate universe. Therefore, don’t go into next week’s episode assuming that everything is 100% canon with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. We see this more as an Easter egg to longtime fans of both shows more so than a natural continuation of a show that had a proper ending.

All in all, though, this should be fun! For more insight, be sure to check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 4 synopsis below:

SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO RIVERVALE – As Bailey’s Comet passes over Rivervale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace) revisit the tragic stories of the Blossom women through the years. Meanwhile, the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event prompts Cheryl to summon a familiar face to Rivervale – Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka). Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#604). Original airdate 12/7/2021.

Remember that this is the penultimate episode of the “Rivervale” event — after we’re on the other side of it, we should get back to the normal town and, presumably, stories that were established at the end of season 5. We’d also assume that we’ll get more of KJ Apa as Archie at that time — we still don’t think for a second that he’s gone from the show forever.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 6 episode 4?

