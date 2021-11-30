Our Kind of People season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Fall finale hopes!

Are you ready for Our Kind of People season 1 episode 9 on Fox next week? There are a number of things that we can say about it, but we should start off by nothing this: It’s the fall finale. Whatever happens here is going to dramatically shift things when the story returns in the new year.

So will it happen in a good or bad way for some of these characters? That’s what we’ll have to wait and see on for the time being. Angela’s gone through a lot over the course of the past several episodes and, unfortunately, there’s a lot more that is coming. This episode, given where it stands in the season, could be the one that puts Yaya DaCosta’s character in her most difficult spot yet. Will she be able to get past that? There’s hope, but of course there are very few guarantees within this world.

Below, check out the full Our Kind of People season 1 episode 9 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Leah and Teddy deliver devastating news to Angela. Meanwhile, Piggy confesses some of the secrets from her past to Angela and a confrontation leads to Raymond’s life changing. Then, Angela takes steps to secure her and Eve’s Crown’s future in the all-new “Twice as Hard, Twice as Good” fall finale episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Dec. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-109) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Of course, this is now where we do what we can to issue a big reminder to watch the show live — or DVR it as soon as humanly possible. There is no guarantee of a season 2 renewal and based on some of the current ratings, there are some causes for concern.

