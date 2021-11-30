Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? The wait for more season 6 details

Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we finally about to get more information on what lies ahead?

Obviously, it goes without saying that we’d love to see a little more of the show sooner rather than later — but alas, that isn’t happening, at least for the next month. We know that there’s another season on the way, but the current plan is for it to premiere in early January. We’ve seen a trailer with a few teases as to what’s coming next, but is that it? Are we going to get a chance to see something more soon?

While there is no new episode tonight, we’re absolutely expecting to see something more in the way of content soon, whether it be another trailer or a synopsis next month about the January 4 premiere. While we know that this show is notoriously secretive and doesn’t like to share many secrets, more than likely they’ll share at least a few nuggets over the next couple of weeks. It only hurts them if they don’t! Because it’s been off the air for so long, they won’t want to be in a situation where This Is Us ends up losing some viewership because people don’t know when it’s on. It’s already a strange-enough situation with it premiering right in the middle of the TV season.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

Are you bummed to be waiting a while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

