This Is Us season 6 trailer: Yes, it’s emotional already

It’s true that you will be waiting until January to see the premiere of This Is Us season 6; yet, you don’t have to wait that long at all to start getting misty-eyed over what’s coming next.

If you look below, you can see what is a poignant new trailer of the NBC drama, one that is partially retrospective and is themed mostly around the subject of Rebecca Pearson. She is losing her memories and at this point, it’s hard for her to be able to do anything about. we know where her journey is going; however, we don’t know what the little steps along the way are going to be. There are so many memories here, including where Kate is in the flash-forwards and also what we’re going to be seeing in terms of Miguel’s future.

Watch our This Is Us season 5 finale review! Take a look at that below, as it does a reasonably good job at setting the table for what's coming up next.

At the end of the trailer, you do at least get a few glimpses as to what the road ahead will look like for the Pearsons. Kevin, Kate, and Randall are getting set to celebrate their 41st birthday, and you can also see Phillip looking concerned over Kate being emotional at work. This may be paving the way for the two getting married a few years down the road; we may not want to accept that Kate and Toby are getting divorced but at this point, it’s pretty clear that it’s happening.

What do you think about this This Is Us season 6 trailer?

Are you already excited and/or supremely nervous over what could be coming up next? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

