Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that question — but also everything that is coming up next.

The first order of business here is simple: Handing down the bad news. We’ve been pretty lucky to get new installments every week this season but now, all of that luck is running out. There is no new episode tonight and, unfortunately, we won’t be seeing any more for some time. The show is returning on Tuesday, January 4 with new episodes, and one in particular that will look and feel different from any other we’ve seen.

After all, the next phase of Max and Helen’s life will be at the center of the story! In the promo below, you can see the two of them in London, getting settled in their new place while Sharpe prepares to kick off her work as a medical director. She will give Max greater insight into Britain’s NHS, and we as viewers can get a chance to see how that differs from what we’ve got going on in terms of health-care stateside. There is a real chance for education in this episode, plus whatever is coming on the other side of it.

The major question mark we have story-wise is how long this move can really last. New Amsterdam is a series largely about that hospital, and we can’t imagine that the producers are going to keep two of their leads at a different hospital forever. Because of this, we are absolutely anticipating that there’s going to be some sort of significant story down the road where we see a shake-up to a certain degree. Maybe the two go back, maybe only one of them does, or maybe a few other characters head overseas. We just wouldn’t assume that we are looking at the new normal for New Amsterdam at this point.

Related – Check out more news right now when it comes to New Amsterdam, including what the future could be for Dr. Bloom

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into New Amsterdam season 4 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







