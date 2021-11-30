Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Will Summer impact John?

This coming Sunday you’re going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 on Paramount Network — so where will things go for John Dutton?

On this past episode of the series, we saw almost right away that Kevin Costner’s character made a surprising connection in Summer. On paper, the two almost have nothing in common — she’s an activist and he’s a powerful rancher. Yet, they were able to find some common ground as he offered to show her around the ranch. Not only that, but it seems like she’s staying around! She’s at least present in the promo for what lies ahead, and there’s at least a small chance she becomes a love interest of sorts for John.

So will this character have some sort of impact on John? It’s at least possible! For some more on that, be sure to check out what Piper Perabo (who plays Summer) had to say to TV Guide:

“I don’t know that he changes, but I think John does open up in some ways … Part of what makes him so powerful is how smart he is. You’ve seen his alliance with Broken Rock and Gil Birmingham’s character. He’s willing to contain a lot of ideas at the same time, if it has to do with protecting the ranch and the land and his family.”

In the end, these two characters don’t need to get married — they don’t even need to stick together for some substantial period of time! The only thing that Summer and John need is to make sure that their common interests align and they can help each other. We know that Beth Dutton has her own plans for halting Market Equities, and they have to do with taking the company down from the inside.

