Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Is Summer, Beth conflict ahead?

As we move into Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 this weekend, it’s clear that we’re going to see Piper Perabo stick around as Summer for at least a little while.

When we last saw her, she was heading back to the ranch with John Dutton; then, the preview for this weekend’s episode made it seem like she could become an eventual love interest of his. Nothing is confirmed as of yet there, but these two were able to find some common ground, at least, despite their different backgrounds.

One person who Summer may not be finding any common ground with, however, is Beth. Speaking in a new interview on the subject to TV Insider, here is some of what Perabo herself had to say on the subject:

Summer and Beth’s dynamic is one of the funnest relationships I have this season. Summer and Beth hate each other. And it just goes from bad to worse. Summer and Beth have enemies in common, and so there’s a chance for them to be on the same team while they have a common goal.

So what could this common enemy be? It’s a good chance that it’s Market Equities, who Beth is trying to destroy from the inside thanks to her new job. As we see the story progress this season we’re sure that a few surprises are going to be sprinkled in here and there when it comes to this dynamic. We know that Summer doesn’t love the idea of ranching (or the livestock industry in general), but she also probably hates the idea of Montana being subjected to a giant airport and a huge infrastructure that takes away the region’s signature beauty. Ranchers like the Duttons have long been there, and that’s something she may be willing to deal with for at least the time being.

Related – Get some more insight on the next new Yellowstone episode now

What do you think could be coming for Summer moving into Yellowstone season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







