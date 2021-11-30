The Resident season 5 episode 10 (fall finale) spoilers: ‘Unknown Origin’

Next week on Fox, the moment is here: The Resident season 5 episode 10, otherwise known as the fall finale. Are you ready for a big episode? “Unknown Origin” will feature a mysterious case, some big risks, and a continuation of Dr. Bell’s story that was introduced tonight.

For a few more details after the fact, check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

When the first day of Kit’s experimental Flight Go team program sends Conrad out into the field, he builds a new relationship with a fellow doctor along for the ride. Devon works with Trevor for the first time on a patient with a mysterious fever, the cause of which can’t be found. Meanwhile, Bell is hiding a secret from the whole staff and they are starting to become suspicious in the all-new “Unknown Origin” fall finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Dec. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-510) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Because this is the last episode of the calendar year, we tend to think the writers have all sorts of big twists and turns planned for this. They’ll want to keep you watching in the new year, right? This is a show that is still looking to establish itself following the exit of Emily VanCamp, and we’re probably going to need patience for a good while still. We do like that Conrad is already back at the hospital, just as we also appreciate the fact that we’re seeing characters in different spots after the time jump. The world feels fluid, and that is going to be essential to the long-term success here.

