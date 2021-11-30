Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We know that there was a hiatus last week, but is that carrying over to the final day of November?

In a word, yes — we figure that it’s best to put everyone out of their collective misery with that! This is the final week of a planned hiatus; the Missy Peregrym series will return on Tuesday, December 7 with the first of two episodes scheduled for the month. The second one will bring back David Zayas as Vargas and with that, amplify the stakes to a higher point than they’ve been for most of the season. While the December 14 installment is not being billed as a “fall finale” per se, there are definitely stories coming with it that would honor that label.

To get a few more details right now, be sure to check out the synopses for both of these episodes below!

Season 4 episode 8, “Fire and Rain” – The team attempts to extract key information from a vulnerable 9/11 widow, Hannah Thompson (Janel Moloney), who is shocked that her new “boyfriend” is the manipulative leader of a terrorist group planning an attack. Also, Scola is reminded of his brother’s death on 9/11, and Tiffany worries about his emotional choices during the investigation, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 4 episode 9, “Unfinished Business” – After Rina is critically wounded while heading to work with Jubal, the team makes the chilling discovery that a vengeful Vargas (David Zayas) orchestrated the shooting from behind bars and continues to target the rest of their team and their loved ones, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Remember that the two other shows in the FBI franchise — FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted — are also going to be airing new episodes the next couple of weeks. We’ll be back to break those down further soon.

