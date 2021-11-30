SEAL Team season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Is Jason really the right leader?

SEAL Team season 5 episode 10 is going to push every member of Bravo to the limit — after all, they will be facing decisions that massively impact their future.

Yesterday, we shared the first promo for “Head On,” and it alluded to a mission that would require our heroes to be away from home for months on end, separated and with alternate identities. If things go awry, the DoD may not even be there to bail them out. This speaks to the immense danger of the job, and we wonder if it’s going to prove to be too much for some of these characters. Remember what is happening across the board right now: Jason is suffering from a TBI, Ray has been recovering from post-traumatic stress, and Clay recently became a new father. These are the sort of things that cloud any mission, let alone one with this level of stakes.

Curious now to get some more details on this story, presumably the final one of the calendar year? Then view the attached synopsis:

Bravo Team is presented with a mission in South America unlike any other, while tensions surrounding Jason’s leadership are at an all-time high. “Head On” premieres Sunday, December 5 exclusively on Paramount+.

Could Jason find himself removed from Bravo altogether at the end of the episode? It’s possible but if it does happen, we hope that it’s not for too long a period of time. We’ve already seen stories where he is separated from the team and they don’t work that well for him. He’s best with Bravo, but along the way, he needs to find a way to balance being a leader with taking proper care of himself. That’s always been one of his biggest problems.

