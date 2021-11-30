Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Dexter the protector?

This week Showtime unveiled some of the first details about Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 7, which is poised to premiere on December 19. It’s the last one before Christmas Day, but it’s far from guaranteed this story will be merry and bright.

Instead, Dexter is going to be concerned over a serial killer — and also Harrison. He has to think about people other than himself, and he can’t just resolve a new problem in his life by killing. As you would imagine, that is going to be a pretty dramatic shift for the character.

Season 1 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Skin of Her Teeth” — the synopsis below gives you a matter sense of what’s coming:

Dexter is worried that a serial killer may have set its sights on someone he cares deeply about. So, he turns from predator to protector… a role he’s not comfortable playing. Meanwhile Angela arrests someone from Iron Lake who may be the culprit of a cold case that is near and dear to her heart. Dexter and Harrison run into some more bumps in the road in their relationship, leading Harrison to turn to a very dangerous person as his father figure.

Because this episode is a few weeks down the road, there’s a lot of room for speculation and theories — what’s on our mind right now may not prove to be correct. Yet, it feels like this “very dangerous person” Harrison looks towards could be Kurt Caldwell, who is all but confirmed to be the man responsible for the recent disappearances in Iron Lake. He’s locking them up seemingly in his compound, only to then later let them loose and shoot them down. It’s a very unusual ritual, and it may be something that is fleshed-out more in the coming weeks.

