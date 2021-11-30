Men in Kilts renewed for season 2 with Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish

For all of those out there who enjoy Outlander and also Men in Kilts, we come bearing some great news!

Today, the folks at Starz confirmed that the Sam Heughan – Graham McTavish docuseries is coming back for another batch of episodes. (Six, to be specific.) There is a change in setting this time around, as the duo will be spending time in New Zealand. Per the official logline, “Heughan and McTavish will continue their immersive adventure travel experience, this time in New Zealand. They will revel in the Scottish influence of New Zealand, while diving into its own history.”

Why this country in particular? McTavish calls it home for much of the year, and he’ll be able to have a fantastic understanding of its people and culture. Yet, we imagine he’ll learn a few new things along the way, as well. It has a fantastic identity all its own with beautiful landscapes and wonderful people; it’s also a place people don’t necessarily know that much about. If you mention New Zealand to a lot of people in 2021, they’ll likely tie it back to either Lord of the Rings or the country’s success in keeping its people safe during the global pandemic. (Safety could also be a consideration for season 2, as there may be less travel-related risks in the country.)

Fingers crossed there will be a chance to see season 2 premiere at some point next year. What we love at the moment is that there’s SO much Outlander-related content on the way. Season 6 of the long-running series premieres next year, filming for season 7 is going to commence before too long, and then you’ve got more Men in Kilts. Beyond all of this, remember that the latest Diana Gabaldon book in Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone is currently in stores.

