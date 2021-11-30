NCIS season 19 episode 9 video: Interview with a hologram

We’ve got a good sense already that NCIS season 19 episode 9 is going to be one for the books. At the very least, it’s one of the weirder cases that we’ve seen the CBS show deliver over time.

If you look below, you can see the first-look promo for “Collective Memory” that gives you a good sense of where this story is going to go — a wealthy woman finds herself murdered, but apparently, she created a hologram of herself prior to her death. If the team wants to figure out what happened to her, speaking to this “person” will be key to understanding the case.

We know that a lot of people out there would look at this and automatically say that it’s science fiction, but there’s more going on here than just that. It’s feasible with current technology that the victim was implanting this hologram with memories on a daily basis, giving it almost a consciousness that would allow it to think and perceive the world as she would. With advancements in machine learning, it could at first act as she would act.

Here’s the main dilemma for the team: How often did the victim pour her thoughts into the hologram leading up to her death? There’s a chance that the hologram wouldn’t know that much about it; maybe she wanted to present a squeaky-clean version of herself to the world and with that, it’s not aware of some of the seedier parts of her life.

