Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 photo: Garrett, Frank talk it out

In just a matter of days Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 will arrive on CBS. What does that mean? Well, for starters, more heated debate in Frank’s office!

The whole purpose for someone like Garrett on this show is rather simple: To challenge Tom Selleck’s character at just about every turn. Frank may be incredibly experienced in what he does, but this does not mean that he’s perfect by any means. This is someone who has his own fair share of flaws, with one of the biggest ones being that he’s not always acutely aware of technological advances. It’s not always his job to keep track of some of that.

Entering episode 8, we know that one of the big stories is going to be all about whether or not Frank is going to appear on a podcast. From his perspective, it’s probably going to seem like a good idea! This is a chance, after all, for him to get his voice out there for a lot of different people. The problem is that he not quite realize what he is getting himself into, mostly because the podcast medium is a chance for an interviewer to ask a lot of probing questions. You also are not always allowed to edit things after the fact.

Based on the promo that’s out there for this episode, Garrett is going to have some serious reservations about Frank doing this podcast; it’s possible that he will talk him out of it. Or, if nothing else, maybe Gregory Jbara’s character will at least prepare him for whatever’s going to happen here. With Erin contemplating a run for District Attorney at the moment, the last thing she needs is for her father to stir up some controversy.

