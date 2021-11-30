We’re Here season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following today’s finale, could you expect a We’re Here season 3 renewal over at HBO? Within this article, we’ll break that down — and also look ahead!

We should kick things off here, though, by sharing the first order of business: For the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed in regards to the drag docuseries’ future. Eureka!, Bob the Drag Queen, and Shangela are the stars who are front and center here, and absolutely it feels like there are more stories to tell.

As for whether or not we get them, though, that’s mostly up to the powers-at-be at the premium cable network, and trying to figure out what they want to do is a nearly-impossible task. They don’t release total viewer metrics on just about of their shows and with that, there’s a near-constant amount of ambiguity. Then, there’s also the issue of subscribers: Is a show generating new viewers for them? It’s possible that a lesser-rated show can get renewed if it drives a lot of income or brings a new audience on board.

Then, there’s of course the issue of what another season would look like — hopefully, there’s a chance to dive even more into that. Doing a documentary series amidst a global pandemic is never easy, but being able to see these queens emerge on the other side could prove to be both fun and inspirational at the same time. There’s content all across the board, but We’re Here is best described as a human story. It does what any good docuseries should do: Allow you a window into the world of people different from yourself. As long as there are new reasons to be surprised and new aspects of life to learn about, we certainly think that there’s no reason for this to shut down.

Of course, we’ll let you know if there is more news about the future every step of the way.

