The Bachelorette episode 7 video: Michelle Young meets Brandon’s family

Tomorrow night’s The Bachelorette episode is almost here, and that means a deep-dive into all hometown dates!

By far, this is the most important episode of the season so far. As a lead, Michelle needs to figure out if she meshes into the world of all of these people. Does she get along with their family? Are they willing to move for her? There’s a lot for her to think about.

As we go into these dates, you could argue that Brandon is riding high off of some recent momentum. We wouldn’t have said he was final four-bound until spending time with Michelle’s own family, but his date on this past episode was phenomenal. We still think that Nayte is the favorite, but you could easily envision him making it to the final three at this point.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Brandon and Michelle reuniting again as she prepares to spend some time with his family. You can see that there are butterflies, but also plenty of reassurances at the same exact time. If things go well, there could be a realistic long-term future here! So much is based on this date.

If there’s a cause for concern, though, we’ve seen from some other previews that a number of family members have reservations. That’s no guarantee that we’re going to see things fall completely by the wayside here, but Michelle could leave each one of these dates with plenty of things to think about. Let’s hope that it lives up to the hype that seems to be present at this given moment in time.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

Michelle is opening up and imagining her future on #TheBachelorette, tomorrow on ABC and Stream on Hulu. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wO5r862BlR — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) November 29, 2021

