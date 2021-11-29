9-1-1 season 5 episode 10 (fall finale) spoilers: An emotional Christmas

Before we get into anything else with 9-1-1 season 5 episode 10, let’s start out by noting this: It’s the fall finale. It also happens to be a Christmas episode.

Will the combination of these two things cause some problems for writers? We’d think so for a couple of reasons. For starters, the holiday season is often one filled with laughter and joy; on the flip side, a significant chunk of this series revolves around life-or-death situations. Where do you reconcile the two? You also want to make this episode reasonably timeless (for future Christmases) while also not ignoring what’s been set up for most of the season.

Finally, there’s the question about a cliffhanger — do you incorporate one and if so, what does that look like? There is no confirmed return date at the moment, but we would assume based on the schedule that we’ll be seeing the show off the air for the next few months.

Now, let’s go ahead and share a few more details on what lies ahead. Take a look at the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

The members of the 118 are called to series of emergencies around Christmas Eve. Then, Eddie struggles with an emotional Christopher in the all-new “Wrapped in Red” fall finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Dec. 6 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-510) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We hope that everyone can rally around Christopher within this episode, largely about family is one of the most important things at this time of year. Chosen family is an idea at the center of most of what 9-1-1 does week in and week out. These people lean on each other and while the firehouse can bring danger, it also allows for camaraderie you don’t get many other places.

