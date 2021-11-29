Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to dive into the story of season 5 episode 8?

We wish that we were able to provide a lot of you with a satisfactory answer at the moment but, for the time being, it’s only bad news. There is no new episode of the Freddie Highmore series tonight; not only that, but it’s going to be off the air for the next few months at least. The promo below hints at a spring return date, which is highly unusual when you think about past seasons. Typically, they wrapped up in early spring, or at least slightly earlier than some other shows on the air. Based on what we’re seeing right now, it feels fair to assume that this is not going to be the case this time around.

So what’s going to be at the center of the story when the show comes back? Think in terms of a full-out attempt to get control of the hospital away from Salen Morrison. At this point, it’s clear that very few people within the hospital are altogether fond of her, and then there’s the fact that Lim blames her for what happened to the baby. She’s determined to get her unseated, as her methods are bad for patients and could drag the hospital down overall.

As for Shaun, we think that the trauma of what just happened, plus he and Lea losing their own baby last season, is going to loom rather large on him. The promo shows that he isn’t sure that he wants to marry Lea anymore, but our hope is that this is just a spur-of-the-moment feeling and something that can be worked out over time. We know that he loves her, but is also carrying around a lot of emotional weight.

