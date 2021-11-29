Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Is season 5 episode 9 on the air?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re happy to offer you an answer to that following last week’s hiatus.

The first thing we should do here is make it clear that thankfully, this short hiatus is officially over! You will have a chance to see “Past is Prologue” starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s a lot of big stuff unraveling throughout here, whether it be Athena digging deep into the past, Buck analyzing his personal life, or a massive crisis that comes in the way of a sinkhole downtown. We can’t even begin to think of the damage that would come from this.

For some more insight now, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

Bobby and the 118 race to the rescue when an abandoned oil well erupts and causes a massive sinkhole in downtown Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Athena investigates a 30-year-old cold case, Buck fears his relationship with Taylor might be ending, and Hen meets a man from her mother’s past in the all-new “Past is Prologue” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 29 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-508) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

For those wondering as to whether or not “Past is Prologue” is the final one of the calendar year, the simple answer is “no.” There’s one more episode coming after the fact next week, and this one could be especially notable for a few reasons. First and foremost, it’s themed around Christmas! Also, fall finales for this show have a tendency to be enormously dramatic and stuffed full of jaw-droppers. Don’t be shocked if something like that happens here.

