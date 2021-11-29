Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS with season 4 episode 8? We know that the show has been on hiatus for a good while, but are we at the end of that now?

Luckily, today is your lucky day! We can officially (and finally) confirm that you will have a chance to see more installments coming on the network starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is one that could be Calvin and Tina-centric, mostly because her new entrepreneurship could be causing some problems at the auto shop. For a few more details, take a look at the synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Family Business” – When Tina struggles to keep up with her job at Calvin’s auto shop, due to her burgeoning baking business, he faces a tough decision: should he fire his own wife? Also, Malcolm delays breaking up with a girlfriend when her son becomes an unexpected asset to his youth baseball team, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Nov. 29 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The sneak peek below, meanwhile, gives you another window into what this story could look like. In this, Tina makes it clear that she wants to continue to work at the shop — she feels like she’s more than capable of balancing both things at once and she genuinely wants to. Yet, her wanting to do this may not be equal to there being adequate results. If Calvin sees things slipping, will he make the hard choice? It’s putting him in a really tough position, and it’s something we could see him agonizing over for at least a certain percentage of this episode.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Neighborhood right now, including more details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see on The Neighborhood season 4 episode 8 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







