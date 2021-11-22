Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? New season 4 details

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself wondering about that right now, of course we’re happy to held a helping hand!

Of course, we wish that the news we were providing today was of the more pleasant variety but alas, that is not the case. There is no new installment tonight, as this is the final week of a planned hiatus. The show is coming back with a new episode entitled “Welcome to the Family Business” on November 29 and at its core, the question being posed here is a pretty simple one: Could Calvin be forced to fire Tina? We gotta imagine that this will create a very interesting dilemma for him, given that he cares about her but also needs to ensure that his business stays successful. As you would imagine, this is not the easiest line in the world for him to tow.

So while you wait for these installments to air, be sure to check out the synopses below!

Season 4 episode 8, “Welcome to the Family Business” – When Tina struggles to keep up with her job at Calvin’s auto shop, due to her burgeoning baking business, he faces a tough decision: should he fire his own wife? Also, Malcolm delays breaking up with a girlfriend when her son becomes an unexpected asset to his youth baseball team, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Nov. 29 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 4 episode 9, “Welcome to the Splurge” – Calvin decides to splurge on an expensive jacket, then worries it’s too special to risk wearing outside the house. Also, Dave and Gemma worry their new friends’ daughter is a bad influence on Grover, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Dec. 6 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

