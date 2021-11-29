Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Could Omari Hardwick return?

We know that on paper, it sounds weird to ask whether Omari Hardwick could appear on Power Book II: Ghost. James St. Patrick is dead!

Yet, we’ve already seen 50 Cent make a cameo as Kanan beyond the grave and through the first two episodes of season 2, it’s clear that Tariq is still carrying a lot of baggage around. What happened with Jabari is very much on his mind, and the same goes for how he killed his father. Given the state of his mind and the inner struggles he faces, it’s certainly possible that he’ll picture Ghost in his head. With how he’s reacting to certain situations, he also feels a little more like his dad than he’d ever care to admit.

For now, at least series star Michael Rainey Jr. is keeping the door open for such a thing to take place. Just check out what he had to say in a new interview with Digital Spy:

“Listen, who knows. Who knows, who knows … ‘Cause, you know how Tariq said to Monet at the end of episode 10, season one, he’s like, ‘He may not be here anymore, but ghosts never die’?

“Yeah. Y’all gonna see the definition of that line in this season.”

Rainey may have just been saying that as a reference to Kanan coming back, but the show has already created a way for Ghost to return and for it to make complete and total sense — at least for a brief cameo. We’re all for the idea, or at least we are if there’s weight behind it. We don’t need it to happen just for the sake of there being a cameo.

Do you think Omari Hardwick is going to return moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

