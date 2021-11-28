Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Is Mecca after Tariq?

As we prepare ourselves for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 3 next week on Starz, is Tariq facing more trouble? There is a lot coming up as we step into the show’s future, especially with a new power-player on the prowl in Mecca.

So who is he? This is a powerful connect and someone who could be able to rise to the top with much of Ghost’s organization out of the picture. He also has a history with Monet Tejada and doesn’t have a lot of trust for people he doesn’t know.

Don’t be surprised if over the course of episode 3, you see Mecca work in order to put Tariq through his paces. He’s someone who will likely challenge Michael Rainey Jr.’s character in a wide array of different forms in order to properly examine who he is. He’s going to have major question marks and understandably so; why would he stake a lot of trust in someone with Tariq’s history? The question remains whether or not Tariq and Cane can work together, and that is something that Monet has her own fair share of concerns over moving forward.

There’s one other thing to also wonder about here with Monet: Is she going to figure out that Cane set things up to ruin Rico as the old connect? It feels like Diana’s already gotten a whiff of some sort of wrongdoing on his part and more than likely, that is only going to continue from here.

