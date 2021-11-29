Is All American new tonight on The CW? If you are coming into this article wondering about that (or what’s coming next), we’re happy to share some news!

As for whether or not that news is good, that’s a totally different story. There is unfortunately no new episode tonight, as we are stuck right in the middle of a one-week hiatus. The series is going to return with new episodes next week, and (to the surprise of no one) there are some big decisions coming around the corner.

For more on that and a whole lot more, go ahead and check out the full All American season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

OUT OF SYNC – Everyone is excited for Senior skip day, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) plans a romantic getaway at the cabin for he and Olivia (Samantha Logan), but when the gang shows nothing goes as he had planned. Surprising news makes Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) realize they might not be as prepared for their new reality as they had hoped. Now that Patience (Chelsea Tavares) is back from tour, she and Coop (Bre-Z) can’t seem to get on the same page when it comes to their relationship. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs), Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Laura (Monet Mazur) and Principal Carter (guest star Lamon Archey) team up with an unlikely ally as they go on an adventure in the halls of South Crenshaw High to track down relics of the past. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes. (#406). Original airdate 12/6/2021.

While you’re here, why not also take a look beyond this? Episode 7 is going to revolve around prom, one of the most important nights of any high schooler’s life. It’s also that sort of night where almost nothing goes as according to plan. Check out what we’ve got on that subject below:

TRADITIONS – The gang is ready to celebrate prom together, but Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds himself fixing a mistake made by his teammates that could have some major consequences. Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles with how to connect with her sponsee, and making her take her sobriety seriously. Coop (Bre-Z) bails on prom prep with Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to help Amina (guest star Ella Simone Tabu) once again. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) finds himself spending his prom night a little different than expected, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets some sage advice from Jordan (Michael Evans Jordan). Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Micah Cyrus & Carrie Gutenberg. (#407). Original airdate 12/13/2021.

