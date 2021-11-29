Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are curious to get some of our final thoughts heading into the episode titled “Peacekeeper,” this is the place to do it!

Let’s start off with the good news here: After a couple of weeks off the air, you will see Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and the rest of the cast back tonight! The episode is airing in the typical 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and this is the first of two consecutive episodes that are airing over the next two weeks. (Rest assured, we’ll be back later tonight to break down what’s coming in early December.)

Tonight’s season 19 episode 8 should serve as an exploration into a few different topics, whether it be a new case or Kasie determining whether or not owning a gun is the right thing for her. Will there be topical parts to this story? Sure, but this is NCIS. We’ve seen it enough over the years to know that they aren’t trying to be overtly political or to enforce a very particular ideology on anyone.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 8 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

“Peacekeeper” – NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Also, Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a gun, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

Hopefully, we come out of “Peacekeeper” learning at least a couple new things on this present ensemble. Remember that we’re still getting used to this post-Gibbs world.

