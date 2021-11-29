Snowfall season 5 photo: Another new Damson Idris teaser!

As we all eagerly await the arrival of Snowfall season 5 on FX, why not take a new look behind the scenes?

If you look below via Damson Idris, you can see a behind-the-scenes photo of Franklin Saint, Teddy a.k.a. Reed, and also Gustavo. Is this evidence that the three are spending a ton of time together in season 5? Maybe, but this photo could just be staged for the fun of it. We’re hesitant to read too much into anything without having proper context.

If you think back to the end of season 4, one of the central events of that story was Reed paying a visit seemingly to Alton after he fled the country. Did he kill him? It’s easy to make that assumption at the moment, even though it never happened on-screen. If that DID happen, then the question becomes whether or not Franklin knows about it and/or whether he’ll be okay with it. It’s clear that Idris’ character and his dad were not the best of friends, but there’s a real difference between discord and death. If Franklin wanted him dead, he had plenty of opportunities to do it over the course of season 4.

Fingers crossed we’ll get answers on this, and potentially a whole lot more, when Snowfall season 5 premieres on FX in the new year. There’s no precise premiere date yet.

What do you most want to see for Franklin over the course of Snowfall season 5?

