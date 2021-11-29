Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 promo: Will Jamie shoot his father?

As you prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 to arrive on Paramount Network this weekend, it’s clear that Jamie faces a big decision. Is he actually going to kill his own father? This is something that appears to be up for consideration, or at least that’s what it feels like.

One of the things that we’ve learned about Jamie at this point is that he’s constantly adrift. He never feels like his own man when he is just a tool for other people. In breaking away from John, Kayce, and Beth, he probably felt like he was going to have an opportunity to stand more on his own. That isn’t happening now, unfortunately; instead, he is in a spot now where he’s being controlled by Garrett Randall. His biological father has constructed a world where he seemingly gets what he wants at just about every turn, or at least finds himself a part of what could be a successful ranch.

The moment that Jamie starts to get an upper hand on him, he starts to fight back a little bit. We saw this play out a little bit last night; it’s possible Garrett learned about his son paying a visit to Riggins. Because of this, he was able to track down Christina and Jamie’s kid, which allows him to have more of a family. He’s giving Jamie a lot of what he wants, but with a horrible consequence. This is not a life that Jamie may be able to tolerate long-term.

As for what else is happening in this episode, are we going to see John Dutton’s new relationship with Summer go in an unexpected direction? Judging from what we’re seeing in the promo, it’s fair to say that answer is a pretty clear “yes.” Also, it feels equally fair to say that Beth is going to make her opinion pretty clear on some of that.

