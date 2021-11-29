NCIS season 19 episode 8: What else could we learn about Parker?

Tomorrow night on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS season 19 episode 8 — so what are we going to learn throughout?

We’ve reported already that “Peacekeeper” is a story all about a gun range and, potentially, gun ownership. With some of that in mind, we’re sure that it will inspire some debates — but that’s not what we are here to primarily discuss in this article.

New NCIS video! Take a look below for our take on the most-recent episode of the series. We’ll be back tomorrow for more, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss that or any other.

Instead, let’s have a brief discussion about Alden Parker. Is this where we’re going to learn something a little more substantial about him? We’ve heard that he comes from a big family, and that he’s apparently capable of finding great pastries no matter where he is. He’s more outgoing than Gibbs, and also not fearful of technology in the same way.

We know a few fun little facts about this character and yet, we know almost nothing about what makes him tick. He’s got a lot of “secrets” — or maybe they aren’t secrets at all. In the right situation, we wouldn’t be shocked if a lot more information is eventually revealed.

Our prediction for Alden entering episode 8 is pretty simple: To get a tiny tidbit of additional information. We don’t think the writers have been eager to drop a number of shockers all at once. Instead, they’ll slow-play this rather than dumping a lot of Parker-centric information all at once. We imagine that they want to make the transition a little easier on fans as opposed to having it be altogether jarring.

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to NCIS right now, including details about Brian Dietzen writing an episode

What do you think we’ll learn about Parker on NCIS season 19 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — we’ve got other updates coming and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







